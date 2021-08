BEREA, Ohio -- There is no question that due to the Cleveland Browns success in the 2020 season, expectations have been raised, not only among the Browns, but throughout the NFL. Prior to the first day of training camp, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was asked about the high expectations for this year compared to those of the 2019 season when the team fell flat and finished 6-10. “There is no difference," Garrett said. "On paper, we look great, but that is just it – it is on paper. We have to go out here, we have to put the work in and we have to grind. We have to make sure that chemistry is there for when we match up with the Chiefs that first week. It all looks good, but we have to make it great out here day by day.”