Police: One man dead, 3 arrested after gunfight in Wynne

According to Arkansas State Police, a man died after a gunfight along W. Mulberry Street in Wynne on the afternoon of Aug. 5.

At about 5:45 p.m., Wynne police officers found 31-year-old Daniel Smith's body lying next to a sport utility truck on Mulberry Street. Douglas Miller, 32, was inside the truck but alive. He was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The Wynne Police Department requested state police to investigate the homicide.

During ASP's investigation, it was discovered that a third man was in the truck, 29-year-old Christopher Scott and that the three men drove to W. Mulberry Street where Denzel Mason, 29, was "targeted by gunfire."

In the press statement, state police did not say who targeted Mason, but that he was "uninjured, then pursued the truck a short distance to 321 West Mulberry where an exchange of gunfire occurred involving Mason and those in the truck."

Both Miller and Scott were taken into custody and charged with committing a terroristic act and attempted murder.

Mason was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Smith.