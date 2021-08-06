Cancel
The Suicide Squad Is Hiding an MCU Easter Egg That Will Make James Gunn Fans Very Happy

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn has teased for a while that there is a Guardians of The Galaxy Easter Egg in The Suicide Squad that no one had managed to find, but it looks like the cat is now out of the bag...or to be more specific, the Mantis is out on the stage. Thanks mostly in part to the movie being available on HBO Max, giving people the chance to pause and rewind at will, eagle-eyed viewers have discovered Pom Klementieff, better known to Marvel fans as Guardians' Mantis, as a red headed dancer in a Spanish bar in a quick cameo when Task Force X is on the look out for The Thinker during their mission.

