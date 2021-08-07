Rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes identified in Kent County

A rare virus transmitted by mosquitoes has been detected in Kent County for the first time, according to the Kent County Health Department. The virus was detected in a pool of captured mosquitoes in the 49504 zip code, which is on the west side of Grand Rapids.

The Jamestown Canyon virus can cause headaches, fatigue, and fever. The virus can cause severe disease, including infection of the brain or lining around the brain, although this is rare. Most people who are infected will not have symptoms.

This is not the first time the virus has been detected in Michigan, health department leaders say it's been popping up more in recent years.

"With our increasing temperatures, our more mild winters, and our increased rainfall, particularly this year, we're having larger mosquito populations and those higher populations are allowing for more animal exposure, which are reservoirs for some of these pathogens," says public health epidemiologist Paul Bellamy.

While the virus was not detected in a human, the health department says measures should be taken to avoid mosquito bites. There is no vaccine for the virus or medication to treat infection.

“Fortunately, the measures that people can take to protect themselves from other mosquito borne illnesses like West Nile Virus will work,” Bellamy said.

“This time of year, it is good to practice simple and proven steps that we already know work in preventing mosquito bites.”

The health department recommends the following to decrease the risk of mosquito bites:

Using a mosquito repellant that contains 10 – 35% DEET

Wearing light-colored clothing and long-sleeved shirts and pants

Staying indoors during dusk

Removing or refreshing water in bird baths, children’s wading pools and pet water bowls

Emptying other small containers that can collect water in your yard

For more information, click here .

Related video:

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter . Subscribe to our YouTube channel .