Tucson, AZ

National Guard families take part in Strong Bonds Family event

By Aerotech News
aerotechnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty 162d Wing families gathered at Tucson, Ariz., resort the weekend of July 31/Aug. 1 for a Strong Bonds Family Event. Strong Bonds is a unit-based, chaplain-led program that assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Air National Guard Family. The core mission of the Strong Bonds program is to increase individual Airmen and Family member readiness through relationship education and skills training.

