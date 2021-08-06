PAULDING COUNTY NATIVE PENS AMAZON BESTSELLER

“Blessed to Have Been Abandoned: The Story of The Baby Box Lady” by our very own Monica Kelsey, is now available worldwide. Blessed to Have Been Abandoned is the true story of Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. The national organization has blossomed into a nationwide movement, saving abandoned babies. Monica grew up in Paulding, Ohio and graduated from Paulding High School in 1992. She is the daughter of the late Robert Shaffer and Marcia Shaffer, of Briceton.