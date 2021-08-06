Cancel
Kinston, NC

The PumpHouse 1906 Cocktail Bar & Social House opens in Kinston

By Kristy Bock
neusenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial House Vodka has launched The PumpHouse 1906 Cocktail Bar & Social House at its distillery in Kinston, located at 906 Atlantic Ave. “We will have our grand opening [Saturday] which will be available to the public,” said Dean Daughety, Distillery Experience and Private Events Manager at Social House Vodka. “We will be open at 11 am and go all the way until 11 pm. We will have live music, tents set up outside, and corn hole. It will be a fun time.”

