Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro could revitalize the Android tablet space

By Andrew
Phandroid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Android tablets priced above $300, the only good options come from Samsung. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE just launched in the U.S. with a mid-range chipset while maintaining the sleek design from the rest of the Tab S7 series. And speaking of the Galaxy Tab S7, that tablet is just over a year old as it arrived last August. And while Samsung tablets are pretty great, sometimes we want options and choices.

phandroid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Tab#Android 11#Fe#The Google Play Console
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple led the tablet market again although it was Lenovo that showed the largest growth last quarter

We saw it coming early last year. The pandemic was creating whole new markets for the Apple iPad with those working from home using the tablet to take care of business. Kids were using the device to attend virtual school from home, and at the end of the day, both parents and their children put away their work and used the iPad to play mobile games. During Apple's fiscal second-quarter (aka the calendar first quarter) which ran from January through March of this year, iPad revenue rose a stunning 79% year-over-year.
Technologyxda-developers

These are the Best tablets for school: iPad Pro, Galaxy Tab S7+, Surface Pro 7, and more

You no longer need to carry bulky laptops to finish your school assignments anymore. Tablets have become quite efficient in providing the power and tools to students to learn faster, especially when digital education has become the new norm. Pair them with a keyboard and mouse, and you have yourself a portable productivity device that’s not only easier to carry around but can also help in accomplishing all sorts of tasks.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Nokia T20 tablet with a 10.36-inch display could launch soon

While the last year and a half has adversely impacted the technology industry, it has proved to be a phoenix moment for Android Tablets. Once down, out and forgotten by almost all the brands apart from Samsung, Android tablets are soon going to be a thing again thanks to increasing demand for large-screened devices for remote learning and media consumption.
TechnologySamMobile

Samsung was the top Android tablet maker in Q2 2021

Customers who want flagship Android tablets don’t have much choice. Samsung has remained committed to this segment by launching new flagship tablets every year. It has actually launched three premium tablets over the past year as part of the Galaxy Tab S7 series. The company also makes mid-range and entry-level...
Retailgizmochina.com

Deal: Get ALLDOCUBE iPlay 40 Pro Tablet for $196 (Retail Price $300)

ALLDOCUBE iPlay 40 Pro Tablet which generally retails for $300 is now available at a discounted price of $195.99 only under the world premiere deal at AliExpress. This deal ends in the next 15 hours. WHERE TO BUY. ALLDOCUBE iPlay 40 Pro Tablet at $195.99 (after discount)@AliExpress. ALLDOCUBE iPlay 40...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Popular Science

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A true flagship Android device

Here in 2021, it’s difficult for flagship Android phones to stand out based on specs alone. Most top manufacturers rely on similar hardware. Look inside the OnePlus 9 Pro and you’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. That matches the chip you’ll find in its biggest competition, the Samung Galaxy S21. And while these phones aren’t exactly breaking molds with every new version, they do provide more choice when it comes to high-end Android devices, and that’s always a good thing.
Technologyxda-developers

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M1) vs Microsoft Surface Pro X: Battle of the best ARM tablet

Apple has been pretty adamant about how the iPad Pro is an excellent laptop replacement, especially the new 2021 model powered by its M1 chipset. This is the same processor Apple currently uses on the MacBook Pro 13, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and the 24-inch iMac. The latest iPad Pro offers ample storage options, lots of memory, support for 5G connectivity, and a brand new mini-LED display.
TechnologyTechRadar

The best cheap Android tablet sales and deals for August 2021

If you're looking for a cheap Android tablet, you don't want to get stung with a budget model that has an incredibly attractive price tag but can do little more than a fancy brick with a screen. That's unfortunately the case with many off-brand cheap Android tablets, and if you're...
Electronicsgizmochina.com

Deal: Buy Chuwi Hi-Pad Pro Tablet for $195

On account of its world premiere, Chuwi is giving out its Hi-Pad Pro Tablet at a discounted price of $194.99 only at AliExpress. Please note that this super deal ends in 21 hours. WHERE TO BUY. huwi Hi-Pad Pro Tablet at $194.99 (after discount)@AliExpress. Chuwi Hi-Pad Pro Tablet. Key Features:
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Snapdragon Wear 5100 could power the next wave of Android smartwatches

Chipmaker Qualcomm said last month that it plans to launch new Snapdragon Wear chipsets and according to code digging by XDA Developers, its next chip for smartwatches will be called the Snapdragon Wear 5100. The publication came across the build ID "LAW.UM.2.0-00700-SW5100.0" on Qualcomm's Code Aurora Forum. "LAW" is short...
NFLPhandroid

Android 13 could finally allow secondary profiles to make NFC payments

Unlike iOS, Google’s Android platform supports multiple user accounts, but similar to how Windows handles multiple user accounts, secondary accounts do have some limitations placed on them. This includes things like the ability to configure and make NFC payments using the phone. Presumably this could have been done out of...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

HTC may be close to launching a cheap Android tablet

HTC might still be in hot water over its mismanagement of the smartphone business, but it looks like things are improving on its end. More importantly, the Taiwanese company is ready to launch another Android-powered device, the A100. Opposite to what many of HTC’s fans might think, the A100 is...
Technologytechnave.com

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro Gen 6 (Intel) Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro Gen 6 (Intel) is powered by an 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor, NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 2GB GDDR6 graphics, 16 GB Soldered DDR4 3200MHz RAM and a 512 GB M.2 2280 SSD. It also has a 14.0" 2.2K (2240x1400) 60Hz display and weighs Starting at 1.45kg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy