The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro could revitalize the Android tablet space
When it comes to Android tablets priced above $300, the only good options come from Samsung. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE just launched in the U.S. with a mid-range chipset while maintaining the sleek design from the rest of the Tab S7 series. And speaking of the Galaxy Tab S7, that tablet is just over a year old as it arrived last August. And while Samsung tablets are pretty great, sometimes we want options and choices.phandroid.com
