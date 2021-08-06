Cancel
NFL

Cards Camp Notebook: Light Workload for Cardinals Ahead of Red & White Practice

By Donnie Druin
 5 days ago
If such a concept exists, the Arizona Cardinals had a relatively easy day of training camp.

Although players were in pads, the practice carried a light-hearted tempo in preparation of the team's Red and White practice on Saturday, which you can read more about here. The Cardinals focused more on installation and mental aspects of the game on Friday, while looking to bring some juice in front of the red sea tomorrow.

As a result, a normal reporting of events was thrown off in favor of preserving bodies with the Dallas Cowboys set to visit the Cardinals for week one of the preseason in just one week.

Today's Cards Camp Notebook, much like practice, will be a light workload:

Cards Camp Notebook: August 6

  • Christian Kirk found himself back on the field today after leaving practice early yesterday. DeAndre Hopkins and Chandler Jones also returned from their veteran days off on Thursday.
  • Non-participants included A.J. Green, Zach Allen, Rondale Moore, Malcolm Butler, Justin Murray, Jordan Phillips, Dennis Gardeck and J.J. Watt among others.
  • Butler was described as having small maintenance issues and is expected back soon, as well as Moore.
  • Kingsbury said the timetable for Brian Winters returning is still unclear, but imagines it will be prior to the start of the season. Kingsbury also said Phillips was expected back at some point in the near future.
  • Corey Peters was able to get some light work today on the field, the first time he's been able to join the team since signing earlier this week.
  • Josh Jones continues to anchor the right guard spot in the absence of Murray and Winters.
  • Many players took their best stab at seeing who could catch the most amount of punted balls at the same time. While no official winner was declared, Kingsbury believes the all-time record holder is Patrick Peterson, who once caught seven balls. (One ball was said to have been tucked under his shirt, leaving what Kingsbury deemed a "gray area")

The Cardinals will host their annual Red and White practice tomorrow from 1:30-3:30 p.m., with Kingsbury and team president Michael Bidwill expected to address the crowd prior to starting.

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

