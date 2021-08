Yonkers Partners with Local Community-Based Organizations in Granting $5.9 Million in First Round of Rental Assistance Program. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced the City of Yonkers has already authorized the release of approximately $1.5 of the $5.9 million allocated in its first round of the Yonkers Emergency Rental Assistance Program (Y-ERAP). The City launched the program in June to aid Yonkers residents with their payments of back rent, prospective rent, utilities and potentially relocation expenses due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yonkers is expected to grant a total of $14.5 million in aid through September 2022, from funds received from the U.S. Department of Treasury under the American Rescue Plan.