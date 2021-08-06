Cancel
Stocks

AMD Stock Looks Like A Beast Post-Earnings

By Growth at a Good Price
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

AMD is a top semiconductor stock with strong growth and high profit margins. The stock rallied after its second quarter earnings release, which beat expectations.

seekingalpha.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Stock Prices#Advanced Micro Devices#Intc#Radeon#Broadcom#Passmark#Ryzen Processors#Passmark Software#Wccftech
StocksBenzinga

Upstart Stock Looks Ready For A Breakout After Earnings

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. The company reported earnings of 62 cents per share, beating the analyst estimate of 25 cents per share. Upstart Holdings was up 23.37% at $167.40 at last check. Upstart Holdings Daily Chart...
ComputersIGN

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Review

It’s been almost five months since the launch of the RX 6700 XT, AMD’s GPU targeting 1440p gaming, so one might say we’re overdue for a release for more budget-minded gamers. Well, the wait is finally over as the RX 6600 XT has arrived and takes aim at 1080p. Starting at $379, it doesn’t exactly come cheap, but thanks to a smaller die and pre-planning on the part of AMD, you may just be able to find it in stock. Let’s take a closer look and see if it’s been worth the wait.
ComputersPC Gamer

How to buy a graphics card – GPU stock updates and tips

Buying a graphics card really shouldn't be a difficult task. But through a mix of spiking demand and slim supply, nowadays it can seem a damn near impossible one. That becomes especially true if you would rather not pay seriously over the odds for the latest silicon. There's no use...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

AMC stock surges, to extend streak of post-earnings gains

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rallied 8.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, which is a little better with how they have performed after earnings for the past year and a half. The movie theater operator reported late Monday a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss on revenue that rose above forecasts, announced a theatrical release deal with AT&T Inc.'s Warner Bros. and said it will accept bitcoin as payment for tickets and concessions by the end of the year. AMC's stock has rallied on the day after earnings were reported that past six quarters, with an average gain of 6.9% (median gain was 5.4%). The gains have ranged from 14.7%, the day after second-quarter results last year, to 2.8% after fourth-quarter 2019 results. Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese reiterated her neutral rating and $7.50 stock price target, saying AMC's results were encouraging for the exhibition industry, and that AMC has "made the best of its 'Meme Stock' status" by raising equity capital. AMC's stock has soared 247.0% over the past three months through Monday, while fellow "meme" stock of GameStop Corp. has advanced 12.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 5.8%.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMD, APPS, FSR, MU

The S&P 500 hit another new all-time high on Tuesday, although the Nasdaq Composite slipped in the session. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades as we approach mid-week. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has caught a...
StocksInvestorPlace

Skillz Stock Looks Like It Has a Rally Due at These Prices

After touching highs of $46.3 in February 2021, the performance of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock has been unimpressive. The stock currently trades at around $12.50 and has failed to break out on the upside several times in the recent past. However, it seems to me that the worst might be over...
Stocksinvezz.com

Should you buy AMD shares after BMO upgrade?

Advanced Micro Devices shares edged lower 1.66% on Monday despite receiving an upgrade from BMO. Analyst Ambrish Srivastava upgraded AMD from a sell rating to a neutral rating, with a $110 price target. The analyst now expects more analysts to retain a bullish bias throughout the rest of 2021. Time...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

Skyworks Solutions just made an acquisition to break ground on new markets. Micron Technology recently initiated its first dividend since the 1990s. Kulicke and Soffa is a "pick-and-shovel" play on the entire semiconductor industry. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been an incredible turnaround story. Under the guidance of CEO Lisa...
Stockspulse2.com

AMD Stock Price Increases Over 3% Intraday: Why It Happened

The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) increased by over 3% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) increased by over 3% during intraday trading. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up more than 20% over the past month as of 11:08 AM ET today.
StocksEntrepreneur

Which FAANG Stocks Are the Best Post-Earnings Buys?

Every time earnings season rolls around, it’s always a good idea to pay attention to the FAANG stocks and how they perform both before and after their quarterly numbers are released. Not only are these some of the most innovative and fundamentally sound companies in the world, but they also make up such a massive portion of the overall indices that each stock can really influence the overall direction of the market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

What ARM, Intel, AMD Earnings Reports Aren't Saying

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence about hyperscale cloud infrastructure, has identified market share changes and valuable insights which were buried during the earnings season. "We listen to the earnings reports for details we know have not been stated," says Tab Schadt,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Advanced Micro Devices' biggest business is booming and it is taking away market share from Intel. AMD is sitting on a huge revenue opportunity thanks to its technological advantage over Intel's chips. The company is on track to substantially boost its computing and graphics revenue by releasing more powerful chips...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

What Is Driving AMD and Nvidia's Strong Stock Price Momentum?

Both Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have had an extremely positive week, with shares of AMD reaching all-time highs during open market hours on August 4 and Nvidia shares close to the same goal. In today's video I look at the recent news that could be driving this positive momentum for both AMD and Nvidia. Here are some highlights from the video:

