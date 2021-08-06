New Around the World: dhruv Draws a 'Double Take' With Global Debut

July 19 Peru: Following the country’s longest electoral count in 40 years, leftist Pedro Castillo was announced as the president-elect, according to The Guardian. Polls for the 2021 runoff general election closed on June 6, but officials took 43 days to announce the first-time politician as the winner, due to the closeness of votes. Castillo won the election by a margin of 44,000 votes, or 0.26% over far-right rival Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori. “On behalf of my family I would like to salute the electoral authorities,” Castillo said. “And also salute the political parties that have taken part in this democratic celebration.” After a virtual ceremony, Castillo said, “Dear compatriots, I bring here an open heart for each and every one of you.” Fujimori has conceded, despite calling the election fraudulent without evidence. “I am going to recognise the results because it is what the law and the constitution that I have sworn to defend, mandates,” Fujimori said. “The truth is going to come out anyway.” Peru’s election authority has dismissed Fujimori’s appeals to overturn the election. The Organization of American States, European Union, Great Britain and the United States have called the election fair. On July 28, Castillo is set to be sworn in as Peru’s fifth president in three years.