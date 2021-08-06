Here Is Why Some Mainers May Have To Repay Their Unemployment

No matter where your beliefs fall on the political spectrum, there is no way you can deny that the last 18 months have been hard for many people. In March of 2020, hundreds (if not thousands) of Maine businesses were required to close their doors. We had been told that it was for "two weeks to flatten the curve". Sadly, that was not the case. For many types of businesses, they remained closed for months. In other cases, businesses were allowed to open, but on a limited basis with a limited staff.