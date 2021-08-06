Cancel
Earlton, NY

Corliss F. “Andy” Anderson

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEARLTON – Corliss F. “Andy” Anderson, 77, passed away on Wednesday August 4, 2021 at St. Peter’s Hospital. He was born in Catskill on January 29, 1944 to the late Hiram and Wilma Kapusta Anderson. He lived in Earlton his whole life, having attended GCS and then working as a laborer for the Albany Laborer’s Local 190. Andy was a member of the Coxsackie Sportsmen’s Club, was an avid hunter, trap shooter and scrapper. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Paul Anderson.

