Taylor Swift has shared a post, teasing new songs from the vault, and Swifties have reacted accordingly. On Thursday (August 5), the pop titan, 31, took to social media to share a brief video teaser, which shows leaves falling in front of a red vault housing a number of scrambled acronyms for as-yet-to-be released songs from her newly-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version) album. The set is scheduled to drop on November 19. "Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest," she captioned the post, referencing lyrics from the collection's fan-favorite "All Too Well." As expected, Swifties put on their detective hats and have marched forward to decode the clues and the chaos is all over the Twitterverse.