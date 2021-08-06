Cancel
San Marcos, TX

City Council votes to reallocate tourism funding toward housing rehabilitation

By Madelyn Weirich, News Contributor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its Aug. 3 meeting, the San Marcos City Council discussed the allocation of $9,050,741 received from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan. Councilmember Alyssa Garza voted to move $140,000 originally allocated to tourism and businesses in San Marcos to a future housing rehabilitation program, expressing concern that, though vital to the San Marcos community, tourism is a large factor in the prominence of COVID-19.

