City Council votes to reallocate tourism funding toward housing rehabilitation

At its Aug. 3 meeting, the San Marcos City Council discussed the allocation of $9,050,741 received from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan. Councilmember Alyssa Garza voted to move $140,000 originally allocated to tourism and businesses in San Marcos to a future housing rehabilitation program, expressing concern that, though vital to the San Marcos community, tourism is a large factor in the prominence of COVID-19.