Kacey Musgraves Says Her 'Post-Divorce' Album Is Going To Burst The Bubble
Kacey Musgraves' follow-up to Golden Hour will hear the country titan in a new light. As per her new cover story with Crack magazine, Musgraves, 32, is ready to burst the bubble when it comes to what fans know of her from her award-winning 2018 set. "My last album is what people know me for," she admitted to the outlet. "They see me as this starry-eyed, rose-colored glasses kinda girl; the Golden Hour girl. Well, here I come with a post-divorce album, bursting the f*kiing bubble."bobbybones.iheart.com
