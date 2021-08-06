Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kacey Musgraves Says Her 'Post-Divorce' Album Is Going To Burst The Bubble

Posted by 
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kacey Musgraves' follow-up to Golden Hour will hear the country titan in a new light. As per her new cover story with Crack magazine, Musgraves, 32, is ready to burst the bubble when it comes to what fans know of her from her award-winning 2018 set. "My last album is what people know me for," she admitted to the outlet. "They see me as this starry-eyed, rose-colored glasses kinda girl; the Golden Hour girl. Well, here I come with a post-divorce album, bursting the f*kiing bubble."

bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Ruston Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Golden Hour#Crack#Interscope Records#Umg Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicVulture

Kacey Musgraves Gives Us New Song Crumbs

You could call the rollout for Kacey Musgraves’s follow-up to her hit masterpiece Golden Hour a slow burn. The country singer-songwriter has teased her upcoming Greek tragedy–inspired album in a few interviews so far this year but still has yet to release any music off the project, over three years after Golden Hour. That changed a bit today, with Musgraves debuting crumbs of two songs off the album on the podcast A Slight Change of Plans. Around ten minutes into the podcast, she sang a verse and the chorus from a song called “Camera Roll,” about going through old pictures after her 2020 divorce from fellow country musician Ruston Kelly. “Chronological order / Ain’t nothing but torture,” she sang. “Scroll too far back / That’s what you get.” Musgraves told host Dr. Maya Shankar that she began the song on piano in her home after looking through photos on her phone one night. “I just, like, could barely get through,” Musgraves said of starting the song. “I was like the ugly kind of, like, little-kid cry.”
MusicCMT

LISTEN: Kacey Musgraves Previews Two New Songs

While a guest on cognitive neuroscientist Dr. Maya Shankar’s A Slight Change of Plans podcast, Kacey Musgraves sang previews of two songs tentatively titled “Camera Roll” and “If I Was An Angel,” which could be expected to be included in her Greek tragedy–inspired forthcoming album, the followup to her 2018-released, Grammy-winning album Golden Hour.
MusicPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Kacey Musgraves Teases 'Raw' Songs From Upcoming Album

During a recent appearance on the A Slight Change of Plans podcast, Kacey Musgraves opened up about her upcoming fifth studio album. While her previous album Golden Hour detailed Musgraves' love story with her ex-husband Ruston Kelly, this next outing will see the Grammy-winning artist tackling their divorce. Musgraves describes...
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Kacey Musgraves Hints at Psychedelic Beginnings of Fifth Album

After achieving the biggest success of her already acclaimed career with her last album — the Grammy Album of the Year winning Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves has a big job ahead. She’ll look to follow up with her not-yet-announced fifth album sometime soon, and it will find her in...
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Kacey Musgraves Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Kelly Musgraves (Sister) Marital Status: Unmarried (Divorced) Boyfriend: Misa Arriaga (Broken Up) Husband/Spouse Name: Ruston Kelly (Divorced) Kacey Lee Musgraves is a renowned American based singer and songwriter. She has won six Grammy Awards and many more awards for albums and singles like Blowin, Smoke, Rainbow, Merry Go Round and Follow Your Arrow. She is also known for doing many musical tours, voice-overs and musical shows. Many of her songs have been amongst the highest streamed ones.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Will Pay $45K In Child Support, But Judge Agrees On One Expense Of Brandon Blackstock’s She Shouldn’t Have To Cover

Recent headlines have made Kelly Clarkson and estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s divorce the subject of online fodder and countless rumors. The Voice coach and her ex have been handling most details behind closed doors. Despite this outlook, there have been some contentious issues between the former couple. While Clarkson has seemingly footed most of the bill, a recent court ruling agreed that one expense of Blackstock's will be his responsibility.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex, Brandon Blackstock, No Longer Involved with Blake Shelton’s Management: Report

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from soon-to-be ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June of 2020. More recently, Blake Shelton’s longtime manager has almost entirely removed himself from the music scene. According to documents obtained by US Weekly, Blackstock has put minimal effort into his management of Shelton’s career, consequentially the manager’s one remaining client.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Wears a Breezy Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set for Date Night with Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills

J.Lo and Ben Affleck are stepping out on the town. The rekindled couple were photographed heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday and, of course, wore color-coordinating ensembles for the occasion. Lopez opted for a sexy two-piece linen set that included a long-sleeved crop top and matching asymmetrical maxi skirt paired with strappy nude heels and a stud-embellished quilted handbag by Valentino. Affleck looked dapper in a linen blazer layered over a white button-down and black trousers.
Trouble Relationshipnickiswift.com

The Truth About Kelly Clarkson's Life After Her Divorce

It's been a tough year for Kelly Clarkson. The superstar singer and coach of "The Voice" has been going through a messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock. But she's also been fighting her ex Brandon and his father Narvel Blackstock in court, claiming that their management company Starstruck Management Group defrauded her out of millions of dollars. Clarkson is beloved by millions of fans; many wonder how the singer is holding up after the divorce battles.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
TV & Videosurbanbellemag.com

Yandy Smith & Mendeecees Harris Respond After Fans Say Kimbella Vanderhee Was Right

Yandy Smith’s issues with Infinity Gilyard began while Mendeecees Harris was in prison. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the current season, Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have joined the cast. The couple is still trying to get adjusted now that Mendeecees is no longer in prison. So since they wanted to start a new chapter in their lives, they decided it would be best to move to Atlanta. This was also something they felt would be great for their children.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Suffers Legal Loss in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears' fight to have father Jamie Spears removed as the conservator of her estate has hit a setback as the judge denied a request from the pop star's attorney to move up a landmark hearing, NBC News reports. Los Angeles Superior Judge Brenda Penny rejected Monday the petition to advance the hearing filed last week by Spears' new attorney, Mathew Rosengart.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Hailey Bieber: I didn’t take Justin away from you, Selena!

At the beginning of 2018, the last love affair of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber failed, but by Lovesickness no trace! Only two months later, the “Sorry” singer was already happy again with model Hailey Bieber, then Baldwin – and even got down on his knees in front of her after only a few weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy