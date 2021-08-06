Celebration planned for Grow Solar Warren County solar array

A ceremony to celebrate a new solar array installed as part of the Grow Solar Warren County program is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11. According to a news release, the ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Heal House, 906 S. Jefferson Way in Indianola. Heal House is a facility that helps homeless individuals and others who are experiencing housing stress. The Grow Solar Warren County program began in June 2020 and ended in November 2020. It helped add solar energy to 13 properties in Warren County, totaling 117 kilowatts of new solar energy that was installed. The program was hosted by the Nature Conservancy in Iowa and administered at no cost by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association. The goal was to help homeowners and businesses install solar energy before tax credits are phased out at the end of 2022. According to a news release, the program has generated about $250,000 in local investment and will reduce CO2 emissions by more than 231,000 pounds, the equivalent of driving more than 271,000 miles, the burning of more than 120 pounds of coal, or recycling more than 4,600 trash bags rather than putting them in a landfill.