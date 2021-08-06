Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Public art project revitalizes outdoor basketball courts in low-income neighborhoods

Des Moines Business Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor basketball courts in the Des Moines area are being transformed into pieces of public art as part of a project by the Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation to revitalize public spaces in ethnically diverse and low-income areas. According to a news release, the Public Arts Foundation commissioned artist Joran Weber to create two murals in the Oakridge Neighborhood. The design of the first mural embodies the dreams and potential of a 14-year-old Oakridge resident, Yore Jieng, who died after being struck by a stray bullet while sitting in a car with his family. The Public Art Foundation’s project is called “SWISH,” and is funded through the group’s Director’s Discretionary Fund, a GC20 Capital Project grant from Bravo Greater Des Moines, and Knapp Properties LC. Oakridge Neighborhood sponsored the work to prepare the basketball courts for the project. Jessica Rowe, Public Arts Foundation director, said the project “is an effort to revitalize public spaces, integrating art into neighborhoods where there is often little or none. ‘SWISH’ basketball courts are canvases for creative expression that strengthen communities, inspire multi-generational play, and healthier public spaces.” Weber is a Des Moines-based multidisciplinary artist and environmental activist who works primarily with inner-city communities nationwide.

businessrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Basketball
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oakridge Neighborhood#Gc20 Capital Project#Bravo Greater Des Moines#Knapp Properties Lc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy