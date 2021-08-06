Iowa Hospital Association names new leader to succeed Norris

MONTCLAIR / GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Yang Linda Chen has been named the chief financial officer for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center. Chen has worked in a variety of health system sectors throughout her health care career, including Coordinated Health, Community Health System, Universal Health Services/Psychiatric Solutions, Vanguard Health System and the health care section of Audax Private Equity Portfolio Company. Most recently, she served as the regional chief financial officer for Prime Healthcare in Pennsylvania, responsible for the financial operations of two hospitals. Under her leadership, the hospitals achieved financial turnaround, a multimillion-dollar EBITDA improvement, improved revenue cycle performance and enhanced service line profitability. EBITDA stands for “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization” and is essentially net income with interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization added back.