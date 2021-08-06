Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa Hospital Association names new leader to succeed Norris

By BUSINESS RECORD STAFF
Des Moines Business Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Mitchell as the association’s next president and CEO. Mitchell will succeed Kirk Norris, who has been IHA’s president and CEO since 2002 and is retiring after 34 years with the association. Mitchell is currently the executive vice president of advocacy and public affairs for the Michigan Health and Hospital Association. He will start his new role with IHA in mid-October.

