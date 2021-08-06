Cancel
Illumina Sequencing Instrument Sales, COVID-19 Surveillance Continue to Boost Business

By Andrew P. Han
GenomeWeb
 5 days ago

NEW YORK – Illumina officials were pleasantly surprised by strong instrument sales in the second quarter, some of which are intended for COVID-19 surveillance. Instrument sales more than doubled year over year, to $189 million, and clinical sequencing helped the San Diego-based sequencing technology firm post record sequencing revenues of over $1 billion.

