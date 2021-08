Just a few months into Joe Biden’s presidency, Mitch McConnell made plain how he and his colleagues planned to approach the White House and its Democratic majority on Capitol Hill. “One hundred percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration,” he told reporters last spring. It was no empty threat; he’d spent much of Barack Obama’s tenure doing just that. That Biden, who as Obama’s vice president had a front row seat to McConnell’s obstructionism, would nevertheless make bipartisanship the north star of his legislative agenda struck many as overly-optimistic at best and foolish at worst.