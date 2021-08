There's no better place to eat steak than Arizona. Not only can locals pick from juicy filets and rib eyes, but now they can also choose from lamb T-bones, bison filets, and lobster mashed potatoes. Selecting the proper steakhouse can be difficult with so many mouthwatering choices. Here is a list of steakhouses that offer various meats, ambiances, and side dishes that everyone can enjoy. The following are the top 5 steakhouses in Arizona: