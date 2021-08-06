Appalachian Theatre Resumes Live Programming on September 3 Artists include Roger McGuinn, John McEuen, Henry Cho, & Malpass Brothers

BOONE, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC) is pleased to announce that it is reopening its doors to the general public on September 3 for the first time since March 2020. This concludes an extended period of time during which ATHC produced 15 online broadcasts of seven films and eight “Live from the Appalachian Theatre” stage shows and private events. These events reached a virtual audience of thousands of dedicated supporters who sustained the venerable King Street landmark in downtown Boone during the global pandemic.