Should Sharks Trade for Dvorak?

By JD Young
sanjosehockeynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJD first discusses the Adin Hill contract then is joined by Erik to determine if the San Jose Sharks should try and acquire Christian Dvorak. We look at what type of player Dvorak is, how he could contribute (5:00), and whether or not he would be a redundancy on the current Sharks roster (12:00). Then we look at why the San Jose Sharks could be interested and what a trade package would look like (17:00).

