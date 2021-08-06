'Port Of Mars': ASU Professor's Game Imagines Social Relationships In Space

New space age is beginning. In July, the billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos rocketed to the edge of orbit in two separate trips in their companies’ spacecraft. The private start-up SpaceX is rapidly hitting milestones for Starship, a massive, reusable rocket theoretically capable of reaching Mars — or delivering military supplies anywhere on earth within an hour. China, meanwhile, successfully landed a robotic rover on the red planet in May, becoming the second country to do so. And NASA recently completed an engine test for a new rocket integral to the agency’s plans to return to the moon by 2024. Private companies, space agencies, and militaries are expanding into the heavens, and universities are going with them — through grant funding, partnerships, and other collaborations.