Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Mental Focus vs. Mental Health: A Therapist’s Take on Simone Biles

By Ramon Presson
williamsonhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn full disclosure, I am not a gymnast and have never been a gymnast. My concept of a strong vault implies a secure bank, and the only tumbling I’ve done has involved stairs and icy sidewalks. Prior to last week I thought “twisties” are what kept a bread bag closed. My idea of a floor exercise is one or two sit-ups, and uneven bars are probably something that can be fixed with the right tools. I can barely bring myself to watch as female gymnasts jump, spin, twist, and flip to land on a narrow wooden beam that I couldn’t inch across with gripper socks and extra-long ski poles.

www.williamsonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#American#Mental Focus Versus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
CelebritiesNBC Bay Area

Simone Biles Fires Back at Critic Who ‘Misconstrued' Her Stance on Abortion

Simone Biles has fired back at a critic whom she says "misconstrued" her stance on abortion by interpreting it as her not caring about children in the foster care system. The gymnastics superstar and recent Olympic bronze medalist put a callout on her Instagram story Monday in which she solicited "unpopular opinions" from her followers, one of whom wrote "abortion is wrong."
HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘It’s not taboo anymore’: Rory McIlroy hails Simone Biles for speaking out about mental health in sport

Aly Raisman calls US gymnastics ‘a disaster’ after Simone Biles debacle. Rory McIlroy has hailed fellow Olympian Simone Biles for speaking openly about her mental health. The 24-year-old gymnastics star withdrew from the women’s all-around gymnastics events “to focus on her mental health”, and it unclear whether she will compete in the individual competitions.
CelebritiesPosted by
Health

Simone Biles Opens Up About Wearing Masks and Getting Vaccinated on Instagram

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles opened up a conversation about unpopular opinions with a prompt on her Instagram story Monday. Some of the contributions her fans offered up were funny—"avocados are not that good" and "The letter 'Q' is unnecessary and should be removed from the alphabet"—but others focused on the importance of masking up and getting vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Simone Biles gets in social media feud as followers ‘spew hate’

Simone Biles fired back at a Twitter critic for “twisting my words” about abortion and foster care. On Monday, the seven-time Olympic medalist asked fans to share their “unpopular opinions” so she could reveal her replies on her Instagram Story. In response to an Instagram user who wrote, “abortion is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Upworthy

Simone Biles reveals she is 'very much pro-choice': 'Your body, your choice'

Olympic star Simone Biles recently clarified her stance on abortion during an "unpopular opinions" Q&A with her Instagram followers. Responding to one submission that said "abortion is wrong", the 24-year-old shared that she is "very much pro-choice." She also addressed the "why not put it up for adoption?" argument anti-choice activists often use by tapping into her own experiences as a former foster child. "I already know this is going to start the biggest argument & may even lose followers BUT I'm very much pro-choice," Biles wrote on Instagram. "Your body. your choice."
Houston, TXcw39.com

Houston Happens – Star’s mom’s birthday, Community Health Network, Power Wizard, Simone Biles and mental illness

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey have today’s top talkers. Including the latest on Simone Bile’s and her mental health. Plus, meet the tiniest “Olympians” at one hospital. And stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they only bathe their kids when “you can see dirt on them”.
TennisTexarkana Gazette

IN OUR VIEW | Priorities In Order: Simone Biles deserves praise for her decision to focus on mental health

It takes a lot to be the best at anything. And that's especially true for a gold-medal caliber Olympic athlete. You have to give up so much of daily life that most of us take for granted. Everything comes second to training and preparing for competition. That includes time with friends and family — and yourself. You take on a devotion to discipline, physical and mental. To reach the top your focus must not waver, your commitment must be total.
Montgomery County, MDfox5dc.com

Former Olympian and Montgomery County native applauds Simon Biles’ priority to ‘take care’ of mental health

Former Olympian and Montgomery County native, Dominique Dawes is praising Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the women’s gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old decided she wasn’t in the right headspace to compete. Dawes, the hometown Olympic champion and retired gymnast opened the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics Academy in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy