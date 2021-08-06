Mental Focus vs. Mental Health: A Therapist’s Take on Simone Biles

Olympic star Simone Biles recently clarified her stance on abortion during an "unpopular opinions" Q&A with her Instagram followers. Responding to one submission that said "abortion is wrong", the 24-year-old shared that she is "very much pro-choice." She also addressed the "why not put it up for adoption?" argument anti-choice activists often use by tapping into her own experiences as a former foster child. "I already know this is going to start the biggest argument & may even lose followers BUT I'm very much pro-choice," Biles wrote on Instagram. "Your body. your choice."