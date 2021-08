Despite still being in Early Access, therefore incredibly restricted in terms of content, I can't stop rolling new characters and replaying what is available in Larian's Baldur's Gate 3 adventure. Since the fantasy journey launched in Early Access, the studio has made many changes to what players can expect. From new classes to more room to explore, each update brings this game ever closer to its full release. With a massive world to trudge through and tiny little caves that house untold dangers, taking this particular D&D saga on the go is more than a little perfect. Even more so with the campfire feature reminding me of another favorite RPG venture: Dragon Age Origins.