Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joe Mixon is Bullish on Bengals' Offense: 'Everybody Should Be Very Excited'

By James Rapien
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of people are happy that football season is starting, but no on is excited as Bengals running back Joe Mixon. The 25-year-old was all smiles on Friday when he met with the media for the first time this year. Mixon missed the final 10 games of last season with...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#The Fabulous Five
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals offensive line isn’t looking good in camp

Cincinnati Bengals (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) If the Cincinnati Bengals fought in the Trojan War, they would be quickly wiped out due to their perennial Achilles Heel: their O-line. The Bengals offensive line that was responsible for that-incident-which-must-not-be-named got a makeover this summer, but they’re *not* that much better...
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

The Bengals Should be Interested in Dolphins Star Xavien Howard

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp begins on Wednesday afternoon. The team faces a plethora of questions—most of which should be answered in the coming weeks. There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding this team. The secondary is a big question mark. Cornerback Trae Waynes didn't play a snap last year due...
chatsports.com

Bengals: Gunner Vogel provides more competition on the offensive line

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 12: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the field during the Bengals training camp at Paul Brown Stadium on August 12, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for training camp and their latest addition shows that they’re not...
NFLDynasty Football Factory

Joe Mixon: By the Numbers

Volume is king in fantasy football. This could finally be the year where we see Mixon’s volume skyrocket. The Cincinnati Bengals are without their notorious touch-stealing threat, Giovani Bernard. This means all the third down work, all the goal line touches, and everything in between for Mixon. This is the first time he’ll have this opportunity in his career. From 2017 (Mixon’s rookie year) through 2019 (not including 2020 where he only played in six games), Mixon has averaged 290 receiving yards and 36 receptions on 45 targets per season. Meanwhile, in that span, Bernard averaged 280 receiving yards and 36 receptions on 50 targets per season. You take Bernard out of the equation and Mixon’s numbers essentially double. Mixon is easily looking at 300 total touches this season.
NFLCBS Sports

Bengals' Joe Burrow: Offense struggling mightily

The Bengals defense has dominated the offense so far in training camp, putting intense pressure on Burrow and the Bengals' quarterbacks, Jay Morrison and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. There were two big concerns about Burrow heading into the season -- how mobile would he be after recovering...
NFLWKRC

Bengals Camp: Why Williams opted to add weight, Boyd touts offense

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams added roughly 10 pounds in the offseason by design and is now roughly 315 pounds, which he hopes will get him through a full season and make him that much better. "I think it's good weight," said Williams. "I think that can...
NFLFanSided

Bengals: Joe Mixon still cracks top ten Madden 22 RB ratings

2020 was rough for Cincinnati Bengals fans, but heads up. Running back Joe Mixon is primed to have a great year in 2021, and even the virtual NFL world is rooting for him. Despite playing just six games last season, Mixon was included in Madden NFL 22’s top ten running backs, tied with Ezekiel Elliott for ninth at 88 overall. This places him pretty much in the same spot as last year’s rating, when Mixon was tied for seventh at 89 overall.
NFLclnsmedia.com

Bengals Camp: Day 3 Corners Make Life Tough On Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Another day, another hot, humid conditioning practice as the Bengals added shells to their shorts and helmets Friday afternoon outside Paul Brown Stadium. The team worked out for one hour, 45 minutes and finished again with a kicking drill as Austin Siebert and rookie draft pick Evan McPherson squared off.
NFLBengals.com

Jessie Bates III; Joe Mixon Lead The Bengals Madden NFL 22 Ratings

The annual player rankings are out for the Madden NFL 22 video game with safety Jessie Bates III and running back Joe Mixon leading the way for the Bengals. EA Sports announced the full list of ratings for every player around the league and several members of the Bengals boast an overall rating of 80 and above.
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Analyzing the Bengals' Struggles on Offense With Proper Context

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has struggled for most of training camp. Joe Burrow doesn't look comfortable. The offensive line lost much more than than they won on Tuesday in their first practice in full pads. Can you hear that? It's the growing sound of analysts, fans, podcasters across the...
NFLprosportsoutlook.com

Future Outlook: Joe Mixon Can Surpass Dillon as the Best Bengals RB Ever

Joe Mixon was drafted 48th overall in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Oklahoma. In his rookie year, Mixon only started in seven games out of the 14 he played but racked up 913 yards and four touchdowns. In his second season, he started in 13 games and got 1464 all-purpose yards along with nine touchdowns for a strong sophomore season.
NFLchatsports.com

Is fear of injury paralyzing the Cincinnati Bengals offense?

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) An uninspiring start to training camp on the offensive side of the ball is causing worry among Cincinnati Bengals fans. The hope was that padded practice would help galvanize Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense. However, reports from the last couple of days have done anything to allay fans’ initial fears.
NFLCBS Sports

Bengals' Joe Burrow: No go for preseason opener

Burrow (knee) will not play in the preseason opener next week, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. This shouldn't be a surprise whatsoever given the team's cautious nature regarding its franchise quarterback. Burrow has struggled through the first few days of training camp to gain any sort of confidence in his pocket awareness, a seemingly natural progression in his return from a torn ACL and MCL. A lack of confidence in his knee, and his offensive line, could have disastrous effects in live-game action, so it's hard to see the team trotting out the 2020 No. 1 overall selection unless the Bengals were completely certain Burrow's mental hiccups were a thing of the past.
NFLchatsports.com

How Joe Mixon's 2020 season ended and why he expects 2021 to look differently

In Week 6 last season, after Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon made a seven-yard run for a touchdown, he went to the sideline and took off his shoe. Earlier in the game, Mixon had made a six-yard run off the right tackle and injured his foot on the play. Mixon decided to play through it. But it turned out worse than he expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy