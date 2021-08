If you think 30 second videos are too short for whatever you want to say, show, or share, well you’re getting 30 seconds more if you’re on Instagram Reels. They announced that support for 60-second videos on the platform is now available for those who want to cross-post their TikTok videos, we mean, who want to post their own short-form videos. The update also lets content creators in several countries add a caption sticker to automatically transcribe their audio to text.