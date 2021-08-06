Cancel
Obituaries

Margaret June Curry

By Naomi Bowles
 5 days ago
On August 5, 2021 after a lengthy illness Margaret June Curry went home to be with her Lord and Savior. Margaret, the daughter of the late Lanty and Mary Goff, was a devoted mother, wife and friend. Those that knew her, know that she was an avid reader, ready for her next travel and great adventure and always ready to lend a helping hand to friends and family. Family ment everything to her.

She attended the New Hope Baptist Church. Margaret worked as a Human Resource Director at Ole Hickory Coal for 26 years before retiring.

She was preceded in death by Charlie Curry her husband of 48 years. Also preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister.

She is survived by 5 children; Rick Dillon (Carolyn); Gary Dillon ( Debi); Connie Lauchman; Teresa Green (Jeff); Tami Wheeles; 11 grandchildren; James Dillon, Patrick Dillon, Michael Dillon, Angela Dillon, Evan Atkins, Brittany Gillisipie, Christopher Wheeles, Kimberly Fugate, Jimmy Long, Adam Lauchman, Abby Lauchman; 25 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to the staff at Meadow Brook Assisted Living for their exceptional, professional, and loving care.

In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Association in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret, please visit our floral store.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

