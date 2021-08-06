Doris Ann King, 66, of Steubenville, OH, formerly of Crown, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, leaving from the home of her sisters, Teresa and Jeanene, after a sudden illness. She was born on October 26, 1954, in Logan County, the daughter of the late James William and Edna Mae (Yelder) Files. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Files; and her sister, Martha Files. Doris was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, Aunt, and friend. She was soft spoken and always had a smile on her face. Doris enjoyed playing games on her phone, watching her T.V. and taking care of her canine fur baby, Hershey. When she was able she loved to cook and spend time with family. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Shawn King and his wife Barbie and Jamie King all of Steubanville, OH; seven grandchildren, Anisha Booth and her husband Bryce, Nevin Householder-King, Izayah King, Becca Lynn Burch, Ben Danielson, Jr., Remington Wagner, Damian Smith-King; 11 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Betty King of CA, Sharon Jones and her husband Robert of Kistler, Stephanie Morgan of VA, Teresa Hare and her companion Gary Adkins and Jeanene Lester, all of Accoville; three brothers, James Files, Jr. and his wife Maria of CA, Eugene Files of NC, and William Files and his wife Angie of Crown; many nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Gordon officiating. In honor of Doris’ wishes her remains have been cremated. Online condolences may be sent to www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home at Man.