JPMorgan brings back its mask mandate for vaccinated employees

JPMorgan Chase brought back its mask requirement for vaccinated employees after ditching it earlier this year. The largest U.S. bank, which often sets policies ultimately adopted by the broader financial industry, announced the change in a memo to staff Friday. The firm told its U.S. office workers in May that they don’t have to wear masks if they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the rise of the highly transmittable delta variant and a change in official U.S. guidance upended that approach.