Business

JPMorgan brings back its mask mandate for vaccinated employees

American Banker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase brought back its mask requirement for vaccinated employees after ditching it earlier this year. The largest U.S. bank, which often sets policies ultimately adopted by the broader financial industry, announced the change in a memo to staff Friday. The firm told its U.S. office workers in May that they don’t have to wear masks if they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the rise of the highly transmittable delta variant and a change in official U.S. guidance upended that approach.

California State
Jamie Dimon
#Goldman Sachs Group#Jpmorgan Chase#Vaccinations#New York City#Jpmorgan Chase#Citigroup#Bloomberg
Businesskfgo.com

Buffett-backed Nubank hires investment banks to lead IPO – source

(Reuters) – Nubank, the Brazilian digital bank backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has hired Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to help lead its U.S. initial public offering, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. Reuters reported in June that Nubank had invited investment banks to pitch...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Citigroup Requires Employees to Be Vaccinated

Citigroup (C) - Get Report is joining a growing list of companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, as businesses attempt to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Shares of the New York company were rising 2.35% to $73.20 at last check Tuesday. Citigroup said that starting Sept. 13, employees in...
IndustryTravelPulse

American CEO Explains Why the Airline Is Not Requiring Vaccinations

In the wake of both United Airlines and Frontier Airlines announcing new policies for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations of employees – United’s under threat of job termination – American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said there’s a simple reason why he’s not requiring passengers or staff to be vaccinated. It’s too much.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Morgan Stanley interns favor flexibility as CEO blasts working from home

Morgan Stanley interns say they would like more work flexibility — even as their hard-charging CEO rails against the growing work-from-home movement. The bulk of the investment bank’s interns say they would like some work-from-home options when they enter the workforce full-time, according to an internal survey conducted by Morgan Stanley.
Businessfinextra.com

JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

JPMorgan Chase has launched a product that lets its corporate clients send payment requests to its millions of retail customers through the bank's app and website. The service, called 'request for pay', went live last month and in recent days began a pilot with an unnamed fintech company, according to Reuters.
Public HealthFinancial-Planning.com

It’s chaos on Wall Street as delta variant upends return

The call from Morgan Stanley’s human resources office went out late Monday: Two vaccinated employees had COVID-19 and workers on the 14th floor of the firm’s Times Square headquarters should stay away until the area could be cleaned. But some staff missed the message and showed up Tuesday morning anyway....
Businessfa-mag.com

JPMorgan Boosts Pay For More Staff As Talent Battle Deepens

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised the stakes in Wall Street’s intensifying battle for talent, expanding a previously announced pay increase to a broader range of staff as rivals across the industry pay up to hold on to their lowest-level analysts. Junior sales, trading and research analysts across JPMorgan’s corporate and...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon To Bring Back Mask Mandate For Warehouse Workers

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) will now make it mandatory for warehouse and logistics workers to wear mask, starting from Monday. Employees would be required to wear mask even if they have been vaccinated, as the highly contagious delta variant rampages the U.S. "In response to the concerning spread of...
Public HealthPopculture

CNN Firing Unvaccinated Employees, Pushing Back Full Return to Offices

With the rising COVID-19 numbers and the emergence of the highly infectious delta variant, many companies are being forced to reconsider their positions on enforcing vaccination among their staff. CNN is taking a particularly strong stance, firing three employees who came back to the office unvaccinated. Not only that, but the media company will be pushing back the dates for their full return to the office.

