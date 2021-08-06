Bikers take over Elk Bend for weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Taste of Colorado is on the move this upcoming Labor Day Weekend. The event is usually held at Civic Center Park in Denver, where restaurants from all around the city serve up all sort of food. The pandemic canceled it in 2020, and this year it will move to the 16th Street Mall. Organizers said in a news conference on Thursday morning that there will be lots of live music this year. The main stage will be at the Denver Pavilions, but there will be two other stages. “One’s going to be on 16th and Welton (Street) in our Outer Space popup park,” said Dowtown Denver Partnership spokeswoman Sharon Alton said. “We’re partnering with the Confluence Ministries to bring a wide, diverse group of cultural acts and musicians to the space throughout the days.” “And in Skyline Park on our High Plains Stage we’re going to be showcasing local bands that you’ve loved and known at A Taste of Colorado throughout the years.” LINK: atasteofcolorado.com The musical acts haven’t all been announced yet. Check atasteofcolorado.com for updates.