Bikers take over Elk Bend for weekend
With about twice as many bikers roaring into town compared to last year, Elk Bend Biker Bash organizers said they are encouraged to keep the good times rolling. Organizer Cache Morse, who throws his leg over a red 1993 Harley-Davidson Super Glide, said the event is the brainchild of he and his wife Anitra and their friends Billie Jo and Troy Olsen. The Olsens, who own the Dusty Mule Bar and Grill, started riding with the Morses a couple years ago after they all found out they were connected to Sturgis, South Dakota.
