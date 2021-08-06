Cancel
Alton, IL

Kenneth Wayne Phelps Jr

advantagenews.com
 5 days ago

Kenneth Wayne Phelps Jr., 70, died at 4:24 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center in Alton. Born December 3, 1950 in Macomb, IL, he was the son of Kenneth W. Phelps Sr. and Artie Barnell (Herron) Phelps. Mr. Phelps retired as a teacher for the East Alton-Wood River school system. Surviving is a son, Wayne (Julie) Phelps of Lakeway, TX, two grandchildren, Hunter and Kai, a sister, Carol (George) Baxa of Aledo, IL, and his fiance’, Trish Sylcox of Alton. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Candice Brady. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

