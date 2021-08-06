Cancel
Brandon Hagel Signs Three-Year, $4.5M Deal With Blackhawks

 5 days ago

Brandon Hagel signed a three-year, $4.5 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.5 million. The 22-year-old restricted free agent was fifth on the Blackhawks with 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 52 games last season.

