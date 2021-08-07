FORECAST | Hot, humid weekend ahead with a storm or two possible

Sizzling hot summer temperatures and thick humidity are back in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

We're expecting highs in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds for your Friday. Saturday brings some scattered storm chances for the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. More heat and humidity will impact your Sunday with highs near 90 degrees.

Looking even further ahead, Monday looks to be even hotter with highs in the low 90s. We're also keeping our eye on several days with storm chances moving through next week as we deal with Florida-like tropical conditions.

WEEKEND FORECAST

- Saturday: Partly cloudy with afternoon storm chances (40%), upper 80s

- Sunday: Partly cloudy (20%), upper 80s

LOOKING AHEAD: NEXT WEEK

Several low pressure systems will be swinging through the upper Great Lakes next week. We stay warm and humid with scattered storm chances, especially Tuesday-Thursday. Eventually some cooler air should arrive by next weekend.

THE FORECAST

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Warm. Isolated storm chances. Upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sun with high clouds. Upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated storm chances. Low 90s.

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Upper 80s.

