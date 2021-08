Publisher Microids and developer Blazing Griffin announced Murder Mystery Machine will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 25. "It’s wonderful to be part of the Indie Arena Booth Online along with many talented indie creators!" said Blazing Griffin co-head Justin Alae-Carew. "We’re very excited to have Murder Mystery Machine showcased at this event which coincides with the launch of the game on PC and consoles. It is also a great opportunity for those attending the event to experience the game in a uniquely engaging and interactive way!"