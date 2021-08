World War Z : Aftermath is coming on September 21, 2021. It will include new ways to play the game, characters, maps and more. Gameplay-wise, Aftermath will allow players to go into the first-person mode for the first time since WWZ's release. It should provide better immersion while fighting off countless zombies but that is not all the big update will provide in this section as Saber also added a melee system that should offer survivors new ways to tackle the flesh munchers. They will get to use new two-handed and double one-handed weapons, including sickles, cleavers, fire axes and more.