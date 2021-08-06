Three questions on Austin FC

RSL vs Austin FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday, August 14th!. Text LEO to 33986 to win your tickets from ESPN 700!!. Tickets are on sale now at RSL.com. Contest rules: From August 6th through August 12th, 2021, Broadway Media Radio Stations (KXRK, KUUU, KUDD, KOVO, KALL, KEGA, KYMV, and KUDD-HD2) will give away tickets to Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC on August 14th at 8 pm. Contestants enter the contest by texting the word “LEO” to the shortcode 33986. Message and data rates may apply. On August 12th at 5 pm, 10 winners will be chosen at random from all contest entries. Each winner will receive a pair of tickets to the matched valued anywhere from $14 to $35 per ticket and provided by Real Salt Lake. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.