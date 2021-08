Last week, Atlanta restaurateur Armando Celentano posted a sign on his restaurant, Argosy: “No Vax No Service,” after identifying breakthrough COVID-19 cases among his vaccinated staff. Celentano explained his decision to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, saying, “I have to do what I think is right to protect the people who rely on me to make a living.” In doing so, he joined a growing wave of business operators who are taking a hard line against unvaccinated customers. Even without mandates, a growing body of evidence suggests those unvaxxed customers should avoid bars and restaurants no matter what.