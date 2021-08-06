PJ Masks Heroes of the Night gameplay trailer

A new Serial Cleaners gameplay trailer highlights a handy feature to help you plan out your crime scene clean-up strategically. In the trailer, you can see the Cleaner Sense move being activated to slow down time and highlight enemies, objects of interest, and mission goals in the area. There are different ways to tackle each crime scene, and you'll need to account for things like noise sources, vents, drop spots, hiding spaces, the location of the bodies, and more if you want to get the job done without leaving a trace. Cleaner Sense will be a dedicated button you can use to plan out your trajectory and prove you're the mob cleaner for the task.