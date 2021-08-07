Cancel
Business

Analysis: Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fears

By David Randall,Saqib Ahmed,Lewis Krauskopf
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
A packet of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln five-dollar bill currency is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - An unexpectedly strong jobs number for July has bolstered the case for investors who believe Treasury yields will head higher over the rest of the year, potentially weighing on an equity rally that has taken stocks to record highs.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury, which move inversely to prices, stood at about 1.3% on Friday, their highest level since July 23, after Labor Department data showed the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs last month. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast payrolls adding 870,000 jobs. read more

Some investors believe the robust jobs numbers could support the view that the Federal Reserve, faced with rising inflation and strong growth, may need to unwind its ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. Such an outcome could push yields higher while denting growth stocks and other areas of the market.

That view, however, is complicated by worries over rising COVID-19 cases across the United States that threaten to weigh on growth and the Fed’s insistence that the current surge in inflation is transitory.

In any event, the data will likely ramp up investor focus on this month’s central bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. And if August's job growth proves equally as torrid, the summer hiring spree would raise the stakes for next month’s Fed meeting, at which the central bank may outline its plans for rolling back monthly asset purchases. read more

The data “gives markets some sort of direction," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe. "It makes the upcoming Jackson Hole event and September's Fed event live.”

Among the implications of higher yields could be a drag on tech and growth stocks with lofty valuations, as rising interest rates erode the value of the longer-term cash flows that many growth stocks are valued on. Those stocks have rallied since yields began drifting lower in March, helping to lift broader markets. For example, five tech or tech-related names alone - Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O), Amazon (AMZN.O), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Facebook (FB.O) - account for over 22% of the weight of the S&P 500.

Higher yields could also boost the appeal of so-called value stocks - shares of banks, energy firms and other economically sensitive companies that hurtled higher earlier in the year but have struggled in the last few months.

The Russell 1000 growth index (.RLG) has climbed about 18% since late March against a roughly 6% rise for its counterpart value index (.RLV).

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) and S&P 500 (.SPX) posted record closing highs on Friday, rising 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC) fell 0.4%.

Strong economic data that pushes up yields could pave the way for investors to move from growth companies to more economically-sensitive cyclicals, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Strong data, though, could make dollar-denominated assets more attractive to yield-seeking investors, potentially boosting the U.S currency. A stronger dollar can be a headwind for U.S. exporters because it makes their products less competitive abroad, while hurting the balance sheets of domestic multinationals that must convert foreign earnings into dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.57% late on Friday, on track for its biggest daily gain since mid-July.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Global Research and BlackRock are among firms that have said yields will rise to near 2% by year-end -- an outcome that could be hastened if a strong economy pushes the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding its ultra-easy monetary policies sooner than expected. Others, like HSBC, have called for yields below current levels.

“We think the recovery in long-dated Treasury yields that has taken place over the past week or so is a sign of things to come,” analysts at Capital Economics said in a note published Friday.

“We suspect that growth in the US will be quite strong in the coming quarters, and that the recent surge in inflation there will prove far more persistent than most anticipate,” the firm said.

Currencieskitco.com

Dollar hits 4-month high against euro on Fed taper talk

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a four-month high versus the euro on Tuesday after upbeat U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its massive bond-buying programme. Analysts said the dollar was supported by rising U.S. bond yields, as the prospect of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed taper talk lifts dollar ahead of inflation test

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a four-month high against the euro and scaled a five-week peak on the Japanese yen on Wednesday, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data and wagered a high reading could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support. The greenback has...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Fed's $8 trillion balance sheet will only grow

Don't expect the Federal Reserve to materially shrink its balance sheet for quite some time. Analysts and economists are coming to the conclusion that U.S. central bankers will keep slowly expanding their $8.2 trillion stockpile for the foreseeable future, even if the economic recovery stays on track and they start to pare back their $120 billion monthly bond purchases.
BusinessLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks mixed as investors eye US inflation

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were mixed at midday on Tuesday as investors weighed positive corporate earnings against a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, ahead of key US inflation data on Wednesday. While vaccinations are being rolled out, infection rates continue to climb around the world, forcing some governments...
StocksDetroit News

Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide

Stocks capped another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Tuesday, as financial and industrial companies helped lift the market, outweighing a pullback in technology stocks. The S&P 500 recovered from an early slip and eked out a 0.1% gain, enough to eclipse the record high it...
Small Business94.3 Jack FM

U.S. productivity growth slows in Q2; labor costs revised down in Q1

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity growth slowed in the second quarter and labor costs were far weaker than previously estimated in the first quarter, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at a 2.3% annualized rate last quarter. Data for the first...
StocksFinancial Times

Wall St banks forecast slimmer rise in Treasury yields this year

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about US Treasury bonds news. A clutch of investment banks have cut their outlooks for Treasury yields after a rally this summer in the $22tn US government bond market blindsided much of Wall Street. The 10-year Treasury yield...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares rise for fourth day on earnings, rising U.S. yields

TOKYO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday thanks to brisk earnings from Bridgestone and other firms, while bank stocks received support from rising U.S. bond yields. The Nikkei share average rose 0.52% to 28,034.30, its highest level since July 16, though it...
BusinessDailyFx

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation

USD/JPY has reversed course after taking out the July low (109.06) amid a recovery in longer-dated US Treasury yields, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may rattle the recent advance in the exchange rate as inflation is expected to slow for the first time in 2021. USD/JPY...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX mixed, S.Korean won, Malaysian ringgit slip ahead of U.S. inflation

* Singapore hikes 2021 GDP growth forecast * S.Korean won lowest in two weeks * Malaysian ringgit hits three-week low * U.S. inflation data expected at 1230 GMT By Sameer Manekar Aug 11 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with the South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit leading losses, pressured by a strengthening U.S. dollar ahead of inflation data for July as well as a surge in new coronavirus infections in the region. South Korea's won weakened as much as 0.45% to 1,155.0, its lowest in two weeks, weighed by a record tally of new COVID-19 infections despite having tough distancing measures in place for more than a month. The U.S. dollar, already appreciating on last week's strong jobs data and on remarks by Fed officials hinting that asset purchase tapering is on the cards, could get a further boost from a hot inflation reading, adding to expectations of policy tightening. "A higher-than-expected reading may suggest inflation being more persistent and increase the risk of an earlier tapering timeline from the Fed," said Yeap Jun Rong, Market Strategist at IG. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, hovered near its four-month high, while the benchmark U.S. bond yield touched 1.3610%, its highest since mid-July. "Until U.S. data starts disappointing again, or the Fed starts pushing back against the market's hawkish tilt, the dollar is likely to stay firm," analysts at DBS Group Research said in a note. Singapore on Wednesday hiked its forecast for annual economic growth, counting on easing border restrictions and COVID-19 vaccination programs, as the economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter. The city-state is now expected to grow 6% to 7% in 2021, versus a prior estimate for an expansion of 4 to 6%. In the second quarter ending June, GDP grew 14.7% from last year, higher than analyst and government's advance estimates. "A faster pace of reopening and relaxation of restriction measures and potential resumption of some international travel later this year would pave the way for a more stable recovery trajectory," Selena Ling, Head of Treasury Research & Strategy at OCBC Bank said. The Singapore dollar edged higher, while equities were down half a percent, unimpressed by the hike in growth forecast. Malaysian ringgit declined as much as 0.3% to hit its lowest in three weeks, while equities advanced more than a percent. Markets in Indonesia, were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yields rise as much as 2.2 basis points to 0.829% ** Thai baht up 0.2%, best day in nearly two weeks ** Philippines' shares hits highest since July 19 Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0329 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan -0.08 -6.7 <.N2 0.65 2.28 0 25> China.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia's CBA sets record $4.4 bln buyback as profit rebounds

SYDNEY/BENGALURU, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX), the country's largest lender, on Wednesday announced a record A$6 billion ($4.41 billion) share buyback as an economic rebound from the pandemic pushed its annual cash profit up almost a fifth. Australia's early control of the pandemic in 2020 and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Strong demand lifts yuan, despite firmer dollar

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The yuan inched higher against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, as persistently heavy demand for the Chinese currency dominated the market. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4831 per dollar, 11 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4842. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4823 at midday, 44 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite the marginal gains, traders said the Chinese yuan remained stuck in a very thin range as strength from heavy FX conversion into yuan from corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts offset the impact from the rising dollar, which is strengthening as investors wager a high U.S. inflation reading later in the session could pressure the Federal Reserve to start withdrawing policy support soon. The dollar has already caught a boost from last week's strong U.S. jobs data and from recent remarks by Fed officials hinting that asset purchase tapering is on the cards. Yuan traders said it was likely to drift sideways before the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month when the Fed may offer some comments on the timing of its tapering. "If the Fed makes it clear about the timing of tapering, the yuan would weaken," said a trader at a Chinese bank. Meanwhile, China's policy stance and possible reaction to the Fed decision was also in focus. "The RMB's yield advantage is narrowing as the monetary policies in China and U.S. diverge," analysts at HSBC said in a note. "While the PBOC has started a measured easing process by cutting reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to replace maturing medium-term lending facility (MLFs), the Fed is getting closer to tapering QE as the labour market continues to recover." They added that the yuan's outperformance would fade going into year-end in the wake of the policy divergence, slowing exports and its strength against its currency basket. Some traders said they would gauge how the PBOC rolls over a batch of 700 billion yuan ($107.99 billion) worth of MLF maturing next Tuesday for clues on policy. "A likely scenario is the MLF will be partially rolled over – to set a guidance on interest rate, with the remaining being potentially covered by liquidity via a reserve ratio cut," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 93.093 from the previous close of 93.073, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.485 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4831 6.4842 0.02% Spot yuan 6.4823 6.4867 0.07% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.71% Spot change since 2005 27.68% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.69 98.6 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.093 93.073 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.485 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6618 -2.68% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4819 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stockssacramentosun.com

Stocks mostly higher as recovery hopes offset virus, Fed woes

European and Asian stock markets mostly rose Tuesday as hopes for the long-term global outlook offset concern about the fast-spreading Delta variant and expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon begin withdrawing its vast financial support. Oil prices recovered from heavy losses on Monday that had been attributed to fears...

