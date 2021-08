Portland twice takes a two-goal lead, then holds on for an important MLS win at Providence Park.The goals: Dairon Asprilla converted a penalty kick after a video review ruled a handball foul (1-0 Timbers, 10th minute). Yimmi Chara scored at the end of a wonderful buildup, with Asprilla touching the ball to Chara for the shot from the top of the box (2-0 Timbers, 29th minute). Albert Rusnak scored with a shot through traffic after a giveaway by Marvin Loria in the defensive third (2-1 Timbers, 40th minute). Felipe Mora timed his run perfectly to stay onside and collect...