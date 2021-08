I can't tell you how much it warms my heart to know that skateboarding is alive and well in Lubbock, Texas. Actually, I will tell you how much skateboarding means to me. Skateboarding was a major part of my life. Like music, skateboarding gave me something to focus on when everything else sucked. I like to practice tricks on my own and I used my skateboard as a primary mode of transportation for years. My skateboard even ended up in a movie, but I guess I've already told that story.