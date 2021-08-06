Canada Border to Accept Cash-Only Payments, Border Agents Demonstrate Work-to-Rule Strike

“We are excited for Monday’s reopening of the tunnel for visitors to Canada,” said Detroit-Windsor Tunnel President Neal Belitsky to 760 WJR’s Paul W. Smith. Travelers can use credit or debit cards, as cash payments will not be allowed, to pay the $5 toll, or sign up for an account with Nexpress. Nexpress allows users to load payment onto their account, and use their balance to pay the toll ahead of their crossing, in addition to a discount for each toll: $3.95 for Nexpress users.