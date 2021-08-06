Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Canada Border to Accept Cash-Only Payments, Border Agents Demonstrate Work-to-Rule Strike

By News Anchors & Reporters
WJR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We are excited for Monday’s reopening of the tunnel for visitors to Canada,” said Detroit-Windsor Tunnel President Neal Belitsky to 760 WJR’s Paul W. Smith. Travelers can use credit or debit cards, as cash payments will not be allowed, to pay the $5 toll, or sign up for an account with Nexpress. Nexpress allows users to load payment onto their account, and use their balance to pay the toll ahead of their crossing, in addition to a discount for each toll: $3.95 for Nexpress users.

www.wjr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work To Rule#Border Crossings#Nexpress#Covid#Cbsa#Psac#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Related
WorldWNEM

Travel restriction updated for U.S. entry into Canada

The Government of Canada has announced the easing of some border restrictions effective Aug. 9. While fewer restrictions will be in place for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and legal migrants traveling to Canada, border restrictions are not expected to change before Aug. 21. Both U.S. and Canadian residents using the...
Public HealthIFLScience

Canada Fines Two American Travelers $20,000 Each For Fake COVID-19 Vaccine And Test Documents

Two people have been lumped with a hefty fine after traveling from the US to Canada using forged vaccine certificates and fake COVID-19 test results. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the two passengers arrived in Toronto from the US the week of July 18, 2021. Upon realizing the travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests, officials were forced to slap both travelers with four fines — totaling a fairly unpleasant $19,720 each.
ImmigrationSan Luis Obispo Tribune

Canada border guards vote to strike as country plans to reopen to vaccinated Americans

More than 8,500 unionized Canada Border Services Agency workers could go on strike as soon as Aug. 6 — three days before the country is scheduled to reopen. “They’ve kept our borders safe, screened travelers entering Canada, and ensured the rapid clearance of vaccine shipments,” Chris Aylward, Public Service Alliance of Canada national president, said in a news release of the border agents. “Now it’s time for the government to step up for them the way they’ve stepped up for Canadians.”
WorldTelegraph

U.S. extends border closure for travelers from Canada

ALBANY — Federal officials renewed their ban on non-essential travel into the U.S. by land for another month, deviating from Canada’s decision to allow vaccinated Americans over their border as of Aug. 9. In an announcement Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security said current restrictions will last until Aug. 21,...
Advocacywwnytv.com

Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy

OTTAWA, Ontario (WWNY) - As Canada prepares to allow fully vaccinated Americans to cross the border in two weeks, a possible labor strike could derail those plans. The CBC is reporting that the two unions representing about 8,500 Canada Border Service Agency employees have announced a majority of their members have approved a strike.
Buffalo, NYWHEC TV-10

After day of traffic delays at US-Canada border, Canadian border agents union and government reach deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The traffic up and down the U.S.-Canada border will now get a little lighter after a day of traffic delays. The Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union reached an agreement with Canada Border Services. A work-to-rule action went into effect Friday by border agents in Canada who are fighting for a new contract. The result was hours-long delays for traffic going into Canada on the Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge, and the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.
Michigan Stateaudacy.com

Backups at border crossings in Michigan as Canadian workers stage 'work-to-rule' strike

(WWJ) Both of Michigan's international border crossings are stacked up with traffic as Canadian customs workers stage a strike. At the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit Friday morning, commercial trucks were at a standstill at the bridge headed into Canada since around 6 a.m. — when Canadian border agents gave notice to the Canadian government that if they could not reach an agreement, they would strike.
Americasbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Canadian border agents strike ahead of reopening

Thousands of Canadian border agents began a work-to-rule strike Friday, three days before the land crossing is due to reopen to Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a union announced. Inoculated US citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel from Monday without any quarantine requirements...
Labor IssuesPosted by
Axios

Canada to reopen border to Americans right as unions launch strike

Canada plans to reopen to vaccinated U.S. residents and permanent residents starting Aug. 9 but visitors may encounter long lines and delays from a Canadian Border Services Agency strike. Driving the news: Two labor unions, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union, said unionized workers...
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Border strike could mean long lines at Canadian border

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Canada will be opening its border to vaccinated Americans but a strike of Canadian Border Guards could mean long lines and delays for travelers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hopes to resolve the dispute through mediation. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer reassured Canadians the reopening the border will not result in a rise in COVID cases. Minnesota’s Representative Michelle Fischbach and Senator Amy Klobuchar advocated for reopening the border to revive international supply chains and cross-border tourism.
AmericasAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Canada border policy

Everyone is excited about the pending opening of the Canadian border. Bad news, the trip is one way: You can go to Canada, but the American border is closed. So, you can go from the U.S. to Canada, but can’t come back. — Gary Dailey. Kenai. Have something on your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy