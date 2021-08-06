Cancel
The Rock “Flirted” With the Idea of Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By John Mangan
Inside the Magic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most bankable Hollywood actors in a generation may be taking his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a Black Adam (2022) producing partner of Dwayne Johnson, The Rock has had discussions with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige about the star taking on a role in the MCU.

insidethemagic.net

