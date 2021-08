Miss Jayla Wascow, daughter of Joe and Lucy Wascow, and fifth grader at Hawthorn School of Dual Language has earned the prestigious title of the 2021 National American Miss ILLINOIS at the state pageant held July 1-3 at the downtown Marriott in Indianapolis where about 40 other girls competed. Jayla (10), will be attending the National Pageant to be held in Orlando, Florida at Disneyworld during the Thanksgiving week, representing the great state of Illinois, where she will have the opportunity to win her share of over $500,000 in cash and prizes!