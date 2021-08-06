Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville’s City Commission to lead on a lawsuit against “anti-riot law”

Independent Florida Alligator
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGainesville’s City Commission approved a motion to lead a lawsuit opposing Gov. DeSantis’ controversial HB 1 law, known as the “anti-riot law,” Thursday night. The “anti-riot law” was signed April 19 as a response to last year’s nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed by police. The law limits the ability of cities in Florida to lower budgets for their respective police departments, but increases penalties for protesters and gives more immunity to people who hit protesters on the streets with their cars. The lawsuit aims to reverse the law on the basis of it being unconstitutional.

www.alligator.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jonathan Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Anti#City Commission#Hb#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy