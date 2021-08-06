Gainesville’s City Commission to lead on a lawsuit against “anti-riot law”

Gainesville’s City Commission approved a motion to lead a lawsuit opposing Gov. DeSantis’ controversial HB 1 law, known as the “anti-riot law,” Thursday night. The “anti-riot law” was signed April 19 as a response to last year’s nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black people killed by police. The law limits the ability of cities in Florida to lower budgets for their respective police departments, but increases penalties for protesters and gives more immunity to people who hit protesters on the streets with their cars. The lawsuit aims to reverse the law on the basis of it being unconstitutional.