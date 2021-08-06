Cancel
Crypto payments: Uruguayan senator presents bill to regulate and facilitate payments in cryptocurrencies

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article• The Uruguay Senate recognizes cryptocurrencies and would allow regulation of virtual payments. • The government will grant licenses for the use of crypto payments. Juan Satori, an Uruguay senator, is a crypto fan and wants to recognize Bitcoin as legal currency. Satori showed a bill in the Latin American country seeking to regulate and favor crypto payments in companies.

